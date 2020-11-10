Drivers in Emmitsburg may experience delays through early December as workers build a retaining pond for a bridge reconstruction project.
The construction of the pond along the eastbound side of a new bridge on Md. 140 over Flat Run Creek will lead to a flagging operation on weekdays through December, according to a release from the State Highway Administration.
Flagging crews will work on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Silo Hill Road and Creamery Road.
The work is expected to wrap up in early December, weather permitting, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Tuesday.
The work is part of a $5.3 million project to replace the 84-year-old steel girder bridge on Md. 140, as well as build a new sidewalk between North Avenue and Silo Hill Road.
The retention pond and sidewalk work are the last steps in the process, Felix said.
The project’s contractor, Milani Construction, LLC, of Washington, D.C., will use signs, barrels and cones to help guide drivers through the work zone.
The stretch of road is used by 9,010 vehicles per day, according to SHA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.