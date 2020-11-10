Emmitsburg 144 Retension Pond
Work is continuing on the construction of a retaining pond near the new Md. 140 bridge in Emmitsburg, which could create traffic delays through December.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Drivers in Emmitsburg may experience delays through early December as workers build a retaining pond for a bridge reconstruction project.

The construction of the pond along the eastbound side of a new bridge on Md. 140 over Flat Run Creek will lead to a flagging operation on weekdays through December, according to a release from the State Highway Administration.

Flagging crews will work on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Silo Hill Road and Creamery Road.

The work is expected to wrap up in early December, weather permitting, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Tuesday.

The work is part of a $5.3 million project to replace the 84-year-old steel girder bridge on Md. 140, as well as build a new sidewalk between North Avenue and Silo Hill Road.

The retention pond and sidewalk work are the last steps in the process, Felix said.

The project’s contractor, Milani Construction, LLC, of Washington, D.C., will use signs, barrels and cones to help guide drivers through the work zone.

The stretch of road is used by 9,010 vehicles per day, according to SHA.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

