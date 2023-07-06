A paving project will cause lane closures for about two miles of Main Street in Emmitsburg on Saturday and Sunday, according to the State Highway Administration.
The patching and microsurfacing project between Warthens Court and the Pennsylvania border will lead to single-lane closures with a flagging operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to an SHA release.
