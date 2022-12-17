A Frederick County firefighter and a colleague who died fighting a fire with their Pennsylvania volunteer company were remembered Saturday for the “outstanding, selfless service” they provided to their community.
Mourners gathered in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania on Saturday for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber, who died fighting a three-alarm house fire in nearby West Penn Township on Dec. 7.
Paris, 36, was the assistant chief at the New Tripoli Fire Company, but had also recently become a career firefighter with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. He worked at the Green Valley Fire Station.
He and Gruber were remembered by New Tripoli Fire Chief Gary Kuntz Jr. as valuable leaders, mentors, friends and brothers to the other members of the company.
“Have no doubt in your minds, these two men are heroes,” Kuntz said in a livestream of the service held in New Tripoli.
Paris joined the New Tripoli Fire Company in 2010 and served on the board of directors. He began with Frederick County Fire and Rescue in February 2022 as part of Recruit Class 32, and he graduated from the fire academy on Sept. 10.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister and parents.
Gruber, 59, of New Tripoli, joined the New Tripoli Fire Company in 2020 and also served on the board of directors.
He is survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.
Kuntz remembered Gruber as “an inspiration to everyone around him” who brought a “quiet but fearless persona” to the station.
Both men were quick to help and mentor younger members, Kuntz said.
Their service was reflected in their last call, he said.
“These men did what we are trained to do," he said. "Get off the engine and go to work."
Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong announced two proclamations approved by the county's commissioners, recognizing Paris and Gruber's courage.
The county had lost two great residents, he said.
“We are a community. We always go out and help each other,” Armstrong said.
Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Charles A. McGarvey, Sr., said that talking with colleagues of the two men, it's clear how respected they were in the community and their department.
Firefighters acknowledge and accept the risks that come with their job, he said.
“They went in and did what any of us would have done,” McGarvey said.
