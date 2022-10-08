Fallen Firefighter's Memorial
Buy Now
News-Post photo by Jack Hogan

Being at a firefighters event without her husband was "surreal" for Kate Muñoz, 49.

Her husband, Henry Muñoz, died in July 2021 at the age of 50 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, related to his 20 years as a firefighter. He was a firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department when he died.

Fallen Firefighter's Memorial
Buy Now

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription