Schifferstadt Boulevard will have rolling road and lane closures from North Market Street to Monocacy Boulevard between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday because of filming activity.
The closures will be managed by the Frederick Police Department, helping to provide safe travel in other lanes.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if they can and to use alternative routes. People who do drive in the area are advised to use caution.
