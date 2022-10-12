Motorists speeding through the town of New Market will face fines now that the speed camera warning period has ended.
Motorists caught speeding on camera were given warnings for the first 30 days after the cameras were activated.
But starting Oct. 11, $40 fines are to be issued for violations, according to a town news release. Violations will be mailed to the registered vehicle owner.
The cameras operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are along the 0 to 100 block of Main Street and can be moved within a certain radius of schools.
“We have urged drivers to slow down in school zones and be aware of their speeds during this warning period. Hopefully now people are thinking twice before speeding through a school zone,” program administrator Thomas Dommel said in the release. “We are confident our program will keep our children safe as they head to and from school.”
The speed limit in the affected area is 25 mph. Citations will be issued to vehicles traveling 12 mph or more higher than the limit, according to Dommel.
New Market works with the Frederick Police Department and Verra Mobility to run the speed camera program.
