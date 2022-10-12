New Market Speed Cameras
Vehicles pass by a speed camera on Main Street in New Market. Those caught speeding will be fined $40.

 Staffr file photo by Katina Zentz

Motorists speeding through the town of New Market will face fines now that the speed camera warning period has ended.

School zone speed safety cameras were installed along Main Street in August and activated Sept. 9. The town council approved the cameras in the hopes of curbing speeding issues.

