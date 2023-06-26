Fred. Co. volunteer fire and rescue

Logo for the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services

Several members with Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services were honored last week as new leaders of the state's volunteer fire and rescue association during the 131st Annual Convention and Conference of the Maryland State Firemen's Association in Ocean City. 

The Maryland State Firemen's Association (MFSA) promotes and advocates for the interests of volunteer fire and rescue service members across the state. The association is made up of more than 360 fire and rescue companies across Maryland.

Eric Smothers
Eric Smothers

