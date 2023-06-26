Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Several members with Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services were honored last week as new leaders of the state's volunteer fire and rescue association during the 131st Annual Convention and Conference of the Maryland State Firemen's Association in Ocean City.
The Maryland State Firemen's Association (MFSA) promotes and advocates for the interests of volunteer fire and rescue service members across the state. The association is made up of more than 360 fire and rescue companies across Maryland.
Eric Smothers, Assistant Chief at the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company and former Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association president, was elected as the MFSA president, according to a news release from Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
He will be serving a one-year term as president, he said in a phone interview on Monday.
During his term, Smothers said he wants to focus on problems of recruitment and retention within state volunteer companies, and making sure volunteers have mental health resources.
And though it wasn't a big part of his platform, Smothers said he is the first African American president in the association's history.
Jean Main, who is also a member of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association president, was elected as president of the Ladies Auxiliary of MFSA, the release said.
The auxiliary helps the association with fundraisers and other events, and also helps auxiliaries around the state get necessary equipment, Main said.
Like Smothers, she will also serve a one-year term.
"It's been almost 13 years to get this honor," Main said. "We have to work up the chairs to get to this honor."
This is the first time both presidents are from Frederick County, and from the same company in Frederick County at the same time, the release said.
It has only happened twice before that the presidents from MFSA and the auxiliary were from the same company, the release said.
"A lot of firsts there and we plan on representing Frederick County and the state of Maryland in the best light we can," Smothers said.
Clarence "Chip" Jewell, Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department president, was also appointed as the Chairman of MFSA's 13-member Executive Committee, the release said.
In addition to the leadership positions, several other volunteers were selected for positions within the association and won awards, the release said.
Ashley Nalborczyk was selected as first runner up as MFSA's Fire Prevention Ambassador, the release said. In that capacity she will represent the association at state banquets, meetings and special events.
Bonnie Hurley from the Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company was awarded the Dr. Josiah Hunt EMS Person of the Year, according to the release.
Stacey Lakin from the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company was awarded Firefighter the Year.
Finally, the release said, Stephen Jacobs from Citizens Truck Company was inducted to the MSFA Hall of Fame.
"We do have a very strong active, still a very strong active volunteer base in Frederick County," Jewell said.
