While driving to see a client in Westminster recently, I passed the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company, which had a sign saying it is raffling an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.
I’m more than appalled that any agency that is there to help people would raffle the very type of weapon used to massacre children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the three 9-year-old children, the principal, the substitute teacher and the custodian at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.
