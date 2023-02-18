Monocacy Ford Road Fire
A house fire on Monocacy Ford Road in north Frederick took about an hour and half to put out Saturday evening.

 Staff photo by Clara Niel

A fire destroyed a house in the Mill Island neighborhood in north Frederick on Saturday night, authorities said. 

One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said at the scene. 

