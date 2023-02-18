A fire destroyed a house in the Mill Island neighborhood north of Frederick on Saturday night, authorities said.
One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said at the scene.
She was one of the two people living in the home, Campbell said.
Fire and Rescue received a call at around 6:30 p.m. of a house fire in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road, Campbell said.
Once units arrived on scene, she said, they saw fire coming from the front right side of the house. As they started walking around the house, they saw more fire in the back. Some had spread to the house behind it, to the home of Ceilo and Leidiane Guimaraes.
When Ceilo looked out his window, he saw lights, smoke and fire. He thought it was his house on fire, he said.
He ran outside and saw his neighbors' house engulfed in flames. He called 911. The fire did eventually spread to his home, he said, but with minimal damage. The same went for his car, which had melted some on the side that was facing the burning house.
John and Diane McCurdy, who live in 2657 Monocacy Ford Road, were holding onto the long-haired dachshund that belonged to their neighbors. The pup was shaking in Diane's arms.
Diane said that she heard screaming and looked outside her kitchen window. They ran outside and saw their neighbors. The woman passed out, Diane said.
Fire and rescue called for more equipment and people to the scene, Campbell said. About 75 units responded to the fire.
The fire was put out by 8:08 p.m., Campbell said. Fire marshals were not on scene yet, so the cause and damage estimate for the fire were still unknown.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(1) comment
Why is it that the headlines never read, "Fire Department Saves House form being Destroyed?" It's always reads, "Fire Destroys..." Alas, too bad the fire department NEVER seems to ever save the house that is on fire, only those adjacent, if even.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.