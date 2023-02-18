Monocacy Ford Raod Fire
Buy Now

A house fire on Monocacy Ford Road, north of Frederick, took about an hour and half to put out Saturday evening.

 News-Post photo by Clara Niel

A fire destroyed a house in the Mill Island neighborhood north of Frederick on Saturday night, authorities said. 

One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said at the scene. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

Earl Elliott
Earl Elliott

Why is it that the headlines never read, "Fire Department Saves House form being Destroyed?" It's always reads, "Fire Destroys..." Alas, too bad the fire department NEVER seems to ever save the house that is on fire, only those adjacent, if even.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription