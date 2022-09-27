Firefighters quickly stamped out an apartment complex attic fire in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents said a man saw smoke coming from the roof at Elm Crest Apartments on West Main Street, knocked on residents' doors to alert them and called 911.
"We would have been caught in a blaze if it weren't for you," Brenda Blank, 60, of Middletown told a man in a green hoodie. "He was the hero."
The man did not want to speak with The Frederick News-Post, and gave all credit to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Blank, who lives in Elm Crest Apartments, said the man alerted her. She left her apartment and helped her neighbor get out.
"I was scared and worried if everyone got out of the building," she said.
According to Fire and rescue Battalion Chief Michael Dmuchowski, everyone was evacuated and there were no injuries.
Jack Smith, 89, of Middletown, owns the rectangular brick building. He built it back in 1968, he said.
He said he didn't know what happened on Tuesday.
"I think it started in the bathroom, and spread around in the attic," he said.
Dmuchowski said he did not yet know what caused the fire.
Firefighters responded to Elm Crest Apartments shortly after 2 p.m, Dmuchowski said, for a report of an attic fire.
Firefighters saw fire coming from the roof on the right side of the building.
A rapid intervention dispatch, to bring in more personnel, was put out shortly after the initial alarm, he said.
Firefighters found a fire in the attic, and extinguished it within 15 to 20 minutes, he said.
Fifty to 60 firefighters responded to the scene, he said.
Dmuchowski said he didn't yet know how much damage the fire caused.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
