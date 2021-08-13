Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys, was momentarily silent Friday afternoon except for an announcer’s voice asking those present to honor a moment of silence for Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services member who died in the line of duty Wednesday after battling a two-alarm house fire.
Standing in the dugout were two teams made up of public safety personnel, all of whom removed their caps, closed their eyes and bowed in remembrance.
Given this week’s tragedy, organizers restructured the annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game that pits law enforcement against firefighters, but the looming threat of a thunderstorm and the scheduled start of a Frederick Keys contest ultimately postponed the event.
Public safety personnel from city, county and state police departments, as well as members from Anne Arundel and Washington counties fire and rescue services, filled vacated lineup spots initially reserved for Frederick County fire personnel, who continued to grieve the loss of their colleague.
Kenny Honaker, a deputy who’s been with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for four years, was one of the late fill-ins. He’d received a call about the game late Thursday night and, though he hadn’t played in prior Guns and Hoses games, decided to jump in.
“Anything to help out, we’re here to do it,” he said.
In addition to their assortment of ball caps and gloves, each player donned a white T-shirt displaying a dedication to Laird.
Cpl. Ben Wilson, who’s been with the Frederick Police Department for eight years, was in the lineup for the second year. He was looking forward to playing alongside fellow public safety personnel, and he planned to play in honor of the fire department.
“Their loss is our loss,” he said.
Sheriff’s office deputy and Oakdale High School resource officer Amber Owens echoed the sentiment.
“Regardless of our uniforms out in the community, we serve the same purpose,” she said.
Though the tragedy was omnipresent in the ballpark atmosphere, service members enjoyed the company of their colleagues and families. As players and fans drank and socialized on the concourse behind home plate while stadium officials monitored the skies for better weather, giggling children ran about.
Sara Owens was looking for a top-notch performance out of Deputy Owens, her wife.
“No pressure,” she said, cracking up alongside her spouse.
The world-class performance, however, will have to wait.
Michael McGrew, a K-9 officer who’s been with the Frederick Police Department for more than a decade and who led the organizing for Friday’s game, said he hopes to reschedule the usual Guns and Hoses, or a similar public safety exhibition game, for late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.