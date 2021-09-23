Md. 355 near Urbana is expected to be closed through the weekend due to flooding damage Thursday.
Flooding at Bennett Creek damaged the road, guardrail and embankment and forced the closure of the road between Big Woods Road/Dr. Perry Road and the campus of Urbana High School at 3471 Campus Drive, according to a news release from the State Highway Administration.
The SHA expects the repairs to continue through the weekend and the road to reopen to traffic on Monday.
The damage was to a temporary road that opened last year as a project to replace a bridge over Bennett Creek.
Traffic on northbound Md. 355 will use southbound Md. 109 to northbound Interstate 270 and then eastbound Md. 80 to get to Md. 355.
Traffic on southbound Md. 355 will use westbound Md. 80 to southbound I-270 and then use northbound Md. 109 to get to Md. 355.
