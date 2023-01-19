Four people were displaced Wednesday night following a kitchen fire in Hickory Hill Apartments, authorities said.
One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Sarah Campbell, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, said.
At around 9:58 p.m., a neighbor called Fire and Rescue that there was a fire coming from a three-story apartment at 1479 Key Parkway, Campbell said. The neighbor said people might still be inside the building, she said.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the apartment. All of the residents were outside when units arrived, Campbell said.
Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a kitchen on the third floor, Campbell said.
The fire was out in less than 30 minutes, she said.
Campbell said the resident whose kitchen was on fire heard the smoke alarm go off, and found the fire in the kitchen. The resident called their neighbor and told them to call 911.
