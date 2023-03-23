Four of the six construction workers who died in a two-vehicle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon were from the Frederick area, according to police.
Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, and Jose Armando Escobar, 52, both of Frederick, were among the six people who died in the crash, Maryland State Police said in a press release on Thursday.
Mahlon Simmons II, 52, and Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge, near the Frederick County line, also died. The other two people who died were Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel, and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.
All were part of a crew working on the left shoulder of the inner loop of I-695, near Security Boulevard.
State Police said 54-year-old Lisa Adrienne Lea, of Randallstown, was driving a 2017 Acura TLX at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
When she tried to change into the leftmost lane, her car hit the front corner panel of a 2017 Volkswagen driven by Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mills. Brown's vehicle was already in the leftmost lane.
Lea's Acura ended up in the work zone and flipped over. She is receiving medical treatment at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.
Brown's vehicle became disabled and stopped north of the scene, police said. He was not injured.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team, Maryland Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health, and the National Transportation Safety Board are working together to investigate the crash, the release said.
Once the investigation is done, the Crash Team will submit its finding to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office for it to determine whether charges will be filed.
