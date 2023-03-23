APTOPIX Fatal Crash Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday near Woodlawn, Md. Six people were killed after a two-vehicle crash near a work zone.

 Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Four of the six construction workers who died in a two-vehicle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon were from the Frederick area, according to police.

Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, and Jose Armando Escobar, 52, both of Frederick, were among the six people who died in the crash, Maryland State Police said in a press release on Thursday.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel