Two police departments in Frederick County have officers newly certified in traffic safety after they completed a training program organized through various state agencies.
Two officers from the Frederick Police Department and one officer from the Brunswick Police Department were recently designated as Level 1 Traffic Safety Specialists, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Since 2008, the program has provided police officers, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers with more training, experience and proficiency in speed detection, field sobriety testing and traffic enforcement.
Officers can be accredited on three levels of training.
The Frederick Police Department has five certified crash reconstructionists who investigate fatal or other serious crashes in the city, said Capt. Kirk Henneberry.
All officers get significant training in investigating crashes, but the traffic safety specialist program gives the crash reconstructionists another component of knowledge, he said.
The training in infrastructure and engineering or roads can help them consider whether those factors contributed to a crash.
The training also lets the officers work with traffic engineers in the city’s engineering department to work on complaints about speeding or other issues, Henneberry said.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater thanked the 98 officers who participated in the program in 2020.
The partnerships with police departments across Maryland are crucial to helping eliminate serious injuries and fatalities, Slater said in a prepared statement.
The traffic safety specialist program is a collaboration between the state Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office, the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and the Maryland Sheriff’s Association.
