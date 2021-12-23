A Frederick County battalion chief died Thursday morning from complications of COVID-19.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services mourns the death of Battalion Chief Chris Morlan, the agency said in a Facebook post.
"It is with profound sadness that we inform you that our Brother and friend Battalion Chief Chris Morlan has passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19," the statement reads. "FCDFRS has endured a long and somber year and as we continue to stand together and support each other, the Morlan family, and those that are closest to them we ask that you keep the Division in your thoughts and prayers."
