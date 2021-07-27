On the first Tuesday in August, local residents are invited to get to know law enforcement officials as they host their annual National Night Out events across the county.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the YMCA of Frederick County will hold their 38th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Natelli Family YMCA at 3481 Campus Drive in Ijamsville.
The Frederick Police Department will be stationed at Carrollton Park, Mullinix Park, Hill Street Park and Lucas Village from 6-9 p.m.
The Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police can be found Aug. 3 at Walkersville Fire Department at 79 W. Frederick St. in Walkersville and at the Lake Linganore Association at 6718 Coldstream Drive in New Market, with times and details still to be announced.
“We are excited to welcome back this annual event to Frederick County,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a news release. “We look forward to strengthening our neighborhood ties and police-community partnerships by offering a variety of static vehicles, demonstrations, and deputy and civilian engagements. We appreciate the support of the YMCA of Frederick County, their leadership, and all of their staff in hosting us this year.”
At 6:30 p.m. at the Y, the sheriff and Chris Colville, YMCA of Frederick County president and CEO, will offer remarks. A K9 demonstration will follow at 7 p.m. Visitors will find food trucks and kids’ activities aplenty. There will also be representatives from Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, FCSO SWAT team, FCSO Victims Services Unit and FCSO Recruitment. WFRE/WFMD will be broadcasting live.
“The Y makes a commitment to the communities we serve to elevate, empower and inspire. We are partners for good and that includes our local public safety officers,” Colville said in the release. “We are proud to partner with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by hosting this year’s National Night Out event.”
FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said residents will find something a little different at each location, ranging from static displays and Strategic Response Team demonstrations to fingerprinting, robots and drone appearances. Chief Jason Lando plans to visit each FPD event, and visitors can expect a K9 demo at every location. There will also be DJs, food trucks and opportunities to register to vote.
(1) comment
I am glad there will be food trucks. I have always thought it is asking too much for our first responders to have to BBQ hot dogs and burgers for a crowd. They do do much for us already.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.