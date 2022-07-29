Frederick County public safety agencies will be spread across the county Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of a national outreach campaign called National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie between public safety entities and the community, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
The Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services will participate in the event. Municipal police departments, such as in Brunswick and Thurmont, will host their own events, as well.
At all locations, there will be a variety of activities for people to participate in.
City police will be at four locations: Carrollton Park, Lucas Village Community, Hill Street Park and Mullinix Park. They will have K-9 demos, giveaways, children’s activities, safety information, police displays and more.
The sheriff’s office, which will be at Ballenger Creek Park, will have K-9 demonstrations and will unveil the county’s new command truck. A Maryland State Police helicopter is scheduled to land.
Food and dessert trucks will provide snacks during the event.
The Division of Fire and Rescue Services will have vehicles at many locations.
