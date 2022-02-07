Public safety officials are discouraging people from ice skating and walking on Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick.
The sub-freezing temperatures in recent weeks have led to an increase in skating and strolling on the largely frozen creek, according to a Frederick Police Department news release, and at least one person fell through the ice in recent days. There were no significant injuries in that incident, according to an FPD spokesman.
Chief of Police Jason Lando said the department urges residents to find safer options like indoor skating rinks.
“The Frederick Police Department realizes during these months when Carroll Creek freezes over, residents may be tempted to try to ice skate, or even venture onto the ice without skates,” Lando said in the release. “In the interest of public safety, we are imploring residents to please refrain from doing so.”
