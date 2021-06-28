Water distribution upgrades in the area of East Street and E. 14th St. in Frederick will cause service disruptions Wednesday, according to the city.
The upgrades by the city's water department will cause temporary disruptions of water service between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Street closures are also expected in the area during that time.
In case of rain, the work will be done on Thursday, July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.