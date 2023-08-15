Peggy Sue Garst first picked up a crochet hook when she was 5. It’s been a lifelong hobby.
In the last eight years or so, she’s been making blankets for first responders.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Peggy Sue Garst holds one of her handmade blankets in her craft room at her home on Tuesday. Garst crochets blankets for first responders. The blanket shown represents the New Market Volunteer Fire Company.
Peggy Sue Garst first picked up a crochet hook when she was 5. It’s been a lifelong hobby.
In the last eight years or so, she’s been making blankets for first responders.
Garst, 62, of Frederick, has made approximately 15 to 20 blankets since about 2015, mostly for firefighters, but some for police officers, she said in a phone interview.
Each blanket takes about four weeks, she said.
Garst works on blankets while she’s at her job as a home health aide under her company Peggy Sue’s In-Home Care.
“People ask me, why do I do this, why do I spend the time?” she said.
After handing someone a blanket, “you see the tears, you see the smiles,” Garst said.
“That’s all the payment I need,” she added.
Garst said she makes them because she appreciates the work of first responders, but the particular influence was her 32-year-old son.
He started in 2015 at the New Market District Volunteer Fire Company.
“He said, ‘Why don’t you make New Market a blanket?’” suggesting she make one for the fire company’s annual awards banquet, Garst said.
So, she found a U.S. flag blanket pattern online. She adapted it to be the “thin red line” firefighter flag and crocheted it — thus beginning the project, she said.
Since then, she’s mostly donated the blankets to the New Market District Volunteer Fire Company, she said.
She has also donated a blanket to a client and the client’s friends and family, who were U.S. Army and Navy veterans, Garst said.
A few people have paid for the blankets over the years, but she donates the majority of them, she said.
She also crocheted a blanket for her son that he gave to the family of Joshua Laird after he died fighting while a fire in 2021, she said.
“I didn’t know anything about what my son had done until I got a thing in the mail handwritten by his family,” Garst said.
She received the letter about a week after Laird’s death. It was signed by Sara Laird, Joshua Laird’s widow, Garst said.
“It made me feel good, you know, my son did something with his blanket that meant something. ... It means a lot,” she said.
Her son is now a paid firefighter in Washington, D.C.
When Garst was 5, growing up in Westminster, her grandmother, Estella Durham, taught her how to crochet.
“I said ‘I want to learn,’ so, she handed me a ball of yarn and said ‘OK, here’s what you do,’” Garst said.
Besides the blankets, Garst crochets things such as shirts, pet clothes, socks, hats and flowers, she said.
She still has her first crochet project from when she was 5 — a series of chain stitches rolled in a ball, like one would a skein of yarn — lying around her craft room, she said.
A chain stitch is a crochet basic, Garst said.
“I’m at peace when I crochet. People say I sit here with a smile on my face and crochet,” she said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.