Police are advising drivers in Frederick to avoid U.S. 15 in the northern part of the city on Tuesday afternoon as a funeral procession for Brunswick police Chief Milton Frech Jr. will cause delays.
Frech, 56, died Tuesday of natural causes, and a viewing is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Stauffer's Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
Capt. Jeff Eyler, patrol operations commander for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, said in a release Friday that drivers in Frederick and Thurmont should expect a heavy police presence and delays for Frech's funeral on Tuesday.
The funeral will begin at Stauffer's at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and proceed to the Blue Ridge Cemetery at 121 North Altamont Avenue in Thurmont.
Drivers should avoid U.S. 15 between the Motter Avenue exit and north to the Route 77 exit in Thurmont between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office release said.
Thurmont residents should also expect delays as the funeral procession moves through town.
The funeral will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/event/859100, and on the Brodie Ledford Studios Facebook page. Watch parties will be organized on the sheriff's office and Department of Fire and Rescue Services Facebook pages.
Frederick County government will broadcast the services on Comcast channels 1085 and 19, and replay the services at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday on FCG TV.
Frech started his career as a police officer with the Baltimore City Police Department in 1987 and served two years there. He then spent five years with the Frederick Police Department before joining the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He retired from the sheriff’s office in 2007 before going to Brunswick as assistant chief. He became chief in 2009.
