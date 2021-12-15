A bridge on Gas House Pike in eastern Frederick County has been reopened to traffic after being closed for more than a year.
The county’s Office of Transportation Engineering announced Wednesday the bridge over Linganore Creek is back in service. The road had been closed since Dec. 7, 2020.
The roughly $4 million project replaced the existing bridge with a new 77-foot span concrete bridge and replaced a culvert with a 52-foot span concrete bridge. It also included roadway approaches to the bridge, full-depth paving and surface paving on Gas House Pike, according to a county news release.
The work was done by Emmitsburg-based W.F. Delauter and Son.
Company President Kirby Delauter said it was a “very challenging project” and commended his team for staying on schedule.
Some work remains to be done at the site, with a one-lane closure using a flagging operation during daytime hours.
The project is expected to be fully finished in spring 2022, with good weather.
