Overnight work to install new guardrails will lead to delays and lane closures along a stretch of U.S. 15 through Frederick, beginning Sunday night.
The work will be to install new guardrails along three miles between Jefferson Street and north of Motter Avenue, according to a news release from the State Highway Administration.
The work is expected to take a week to complete with good weather, and will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, according to the release.
Crews will close the shoulder and right lane of northbound U.S. 15 at Jefferson Street on Sunday evening, and change locations as the installation continues.
Exit ramps will be closed. Electronic boards, signs, cones, and barrels will guide drivers and direct them to detour routes during the work in each area.
From the original area, the work will move to:
- northbound U.S. 15 between Jefferson Street and the exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 40
- northbound U.S. 15 between 7th Street and Motter Avenue
- the ramp from Motter Avenue onto northbound U.S. 15
- the ramp from eastbound U.s. 40 to southbound U.S. 15
- southbound U.S. 15 between the Oppossumtown Pike ramp and the 7th Street exit ramp
The guardrail work comes after an SHA review of the U.S. 15 corridor following the crash of a tanker truck near Rosemont Avenue in March that killed the truck's driver.
