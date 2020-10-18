In light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Heartly House has rolled out a new marketing campaign with a strong message: “We’re over it.”
“’We’re over it’ is kind of us saying as a community, we’re not going to tolerate sexual violence anymore,” said Jenn Metcalf Tousey, engagement and prevention manager for Heartly House. “Whether that be workplace harassment, or spiking someone’s drink or a physical attack on someone.”
The funding for the campaign came from the state’s Rape and Sexual Assault Prevention Program (RSAPP), which was supposed to launch the “We’re Over It” campaign statewide. Gov. Larry Hogan never signed off on the campaign, but the funding remained.
So Heartly House teamed up with Postern Marketing to see how they could spread the message locally.
The target audience of the campaign is the general public and bystanders, said Tousey.
“If we can kind of teach people that it’s OK to speak up if something’s happening, and here are safe ways to speak up, or here are safe things that you can do to intervene, that goes a long way in creating what we call protective environments,” she said.
The campaign has four main slogans and designs at the moment, although Tousey said they are aiming to release more in the coming months. One of the images is a chess set with the queen standing up and all others knocked over. It’s accompanied by the text, “It’s not her fault. It’s yours.”
“It’s this idea that we have to stop this idea of questioning victims. What were you wearing? Were you drunk?” Tousey said. “... If you’re a rapist, it’s your fault. It’s because you raped someone. Not because of what they were doing.”
She added that while the image uses the pronoun “she,” Heartly House also works with male and transgender victims and is working on messages specifically regarding those communities.
Tousey said that in the past, a lot of sexual assault prevention campaigns and education have revolved around how people, especially women, can protect themselves from assailants. But now it’s time for the focus to fall on abusers.
Advice such as not going to places alone at night or not leaving drinks unattended is still useful and will be implemented, Tousey said.
“This isn’t an either/or, this is definitely a both/and. We’re going to continue that kind of support and education, but we have to start being more direct and more about not tolerating violence, not tolerating abusive behavior,” Tousey said.
Another ad shows a light being shattered with the words “Making light of something so dark?” This message is aimed at people who make jokes out of sexual assault, which can contribute to rape culture, the normalization of assault and predatory behavior.
“Those things by themselves might not seem like a big deal, but they’re creating fertile ground for violence to exist,” Tousey said. “So that’s what we call rape culture.”
Another poster shows someone sweeping the word “violence” under a rug.
“You might not be covering it up yourself, but if you’re seeing it and not speaking up, then you’re enabling someone else to cover that up,” Tousey said. “So we’re over it. We’re over that idea that you can cover it up.”
Heartly House is still providing help to those who have experienced domestic violence and/or sexual assault, Tousey said. This campaign is just an expansion of its services, which it has not had the means to do in the past.
“This is just us saying the work we do is important, and will continue to be important,” Tousey said. “But if we ever want to get out in front of the violence we’re going to have to do something a little different on the prevention side of things.”
