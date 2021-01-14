Drivers on I-270 south of Frederick should keep alert for changes to traffic patterns as part of an ongoing interchange project.
On Wednesday, State Highway Administration crews permanently closed northbound exit 31B to southbound Md. 85. The administration will make improvements to exit 31A, which now connects to northbound Md. 85.
After work is finished this summer, a traffic signal at exit 31A will allow drivers to access both northbound and southbound Md. 85.
While the work is done, a detour will direct drivers to continue on northbound I-270, and take eastbound I-70, and take the exit for southbound Md. 85.
The work is part of an $87.7 million interchange project to improve safety and reduce congestion.
The project will replace two bridges on I-270 and widen Md. 85 by adding a new lane in each direction between Spectrum Drive and Crestwood Boulevard.
The entire project is expected to be finished in fall 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.