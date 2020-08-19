Grenade

The inert hand grenade found at the Wonder Book warehouse in Frederick.

 Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

A hand grenade that was eventually determined to be harmless sparked an investigation by Frederick County fire marshals after it was discovered mixed in with a box of books and other items at the Wonder Book warehouse on Tuesday.

An employee uncovered the unexpected find at about noon Tuesday while sorting through boxes at the warehouse on Tilco Drive in Frederick, according to a release and report issued by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The area was closed off with the assistance of the Frederick Police Department and, after closer examination, fire marshals deemed the hand grenade to be inert and safe.

A further review of the books, photographs and letters in the box revealed that the owner was likely an airman who was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, in the late 1950's, the release states.

No one was injured and no property damage was reported as a result of the emergency response, according to the report. 

Follow Jeremy Arias on Twitter: @Jarias_Prime

Tags

Jeremy Arias is the Frederick city and government reporter for The Frederick News-Post.

(4) comments

dancing donna

Yes, but considering the state of the world today, not a good idea.

Report Add Reply
EABiker

I have one of those for a shifter knob in my Jeep; had a guy at a tire store who was afraid to drive it in to have new tires put on because he was afraid it would blow up!

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Sunny's Surplus (remember them? "The Affordable Outdoors Store") used to sell those at their store on the Golden Mile. They are all defused and the explosive removed by the military before sending them to various "Army & Navy Stores" around the US. Lots of people have them. Somebody probably donated boxes of books to Wonderbook, forgetting it was in there.

Report Add Reply
TomWheatley

Exactly.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!