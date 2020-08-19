A hand grenade that was eventually determined to be harmless sparked an investigation by Frederick County fire marshals after it was discovered mixed in with a box of books and other items at the Wonder Book warehouse on Tuesday.
An employee uncovered the unexpected find at about noon Tuesday while sorting through boxes at the warehouse on Tilco Drive in Frederick, according to a release and report issued by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The area was closed off with the assistance of the Frederick Police Department and, after closer examination, fire marshals deemed the hand grenade to be inert and safe.
A further review of the books, photographs and letters in the box revealed that the owner was likely an airman who was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, in the late 1950's, the release states.
No one was injured and no property damage was reported as a result of the emergency response, according to the report.
Yes, but considering the state of the world today, not a good idea.
I have one of those for a shifter knob in my Jeep; had a guy at a tire store who was afraid to drive it in to have new tires put on because he was afraid it would blow up!
Sunny's Surplus (remember them? "The Affordable Outdoors Store") used to sell those at their store on the Golden Mile. They are all defused and the explosive removed by the military before sending them to various "Army & Navy Stores" around the US. Lots of people have them. Somebody probably donated boxes of books to Wonderbook, forgetting it was in there.
Exactly.
