Emergency road work closed the left lane of northbound Interstate 270 in southern Frederick County for a few hours on Monday, but the lane reopened around 1:45 p.m.
The lane closed between Md. 109 and Md. 80 for emergency repairs of a bridge joint on a bridge over Bennett Creek, State Highway Administration spokeswoman Shantee Felix said Monday.
Workers were expected to go back to do more work Monday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., which will close the right lane.
Workers had to break away concrete to access the joint, do some welding, secure fasteners, and pour concrete back over the joint, Felix said.
The work should be completed Tuesday morning.
About 88,000 vehicles use that section of I-270 each day, according to SHA.
