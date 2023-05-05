Three local law enforcement officers taking part in Sunday’s Frederick Running Festival half marathon will look to chase down as many fellow runners as possible — all for charity.
Two members of the Frederick Police Department and one member of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are taking place in a charity run this weekend.
One, Deputy 1st Class David Sowers, will run a 13.1-mile half-marathon on Sunday morning solo.
Sowers will start behind runners, then attempt to pass as many as he can. For each runner he passes, $1 will be donated to Special Olympics.
The two FPD officers will complete a relay half-marathon.
Officer First Class Tony Lawson will start it off and run about seven miles. When he passes runners, it will also count for $1 donations, until he hands off to Sgt. Joe Palkovic at the relay exchange zone near Hood College.
At that point, Palkovic will earn $1 for charity for each runner he passes.
The pair is supporting the What Would Stew Dew Fund, set up by Jennifer Alcorn in memory of her late husband, FPD Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn, who died suddenly in 2021.
Donations to both groups come out of revenue that Corrigan Sports Enterprises, a company that puts on the festival, makes from runner registrations, Amanda Corrigan, a spokesperson, said in a phone interview.
The Frederick Running Festival begins Saturday, the 21st year the event has taken place in Frederick. The number of participants was 4,189 as of Friday afternoon, Amanda Corrigan wrote in a text message.
What is Sowers’s goal for passing? “As many as I can,”’ he said Wednesday at a news conference for the event.
“Couple thousand,” he predicted.
He said his estimated pace for the event should be about 8 minutes, 15 seconds, per mile, which comes to about 1 hour and 48 minutes.
Sowers didn’t become a runner until 2018, he said, when he switched from weightlifting for exercise. He said weightlifting made his joints hurt, and he wasn’t in his ideal shape.
After a friend’s challenge, he ran the half-marathon in the running festival with no training that year, and has since completed races like the JFK 50 Mile race in 2021.
Training for the half-marathon has included running a goal of 30 miles a week, Sowers said.
Sowers said he got involved with Special Olympics through Deputy 1st Class Amber Owens, who brought him to a polar plunge fundraising event about two years ago, where he met a Special Olympics athlete and connected with the mission.
Running in Sunday’s race “is challenging me to do something that’s challenging, to help other people who are going through their own challenges.”
It also helps with his mental health. “With policing, you know, we’re not always seeing the positives,” he said.
Running, he said, allows him to leave work behind.
Palkovic, who is picking up the half-marathon relay from Lawson, said in an interview that he was close with Andrew Alcorn after meeting him at the first day of police academy in 2007.
Palkovic said he has been a runner since high school and ran track in college, as well as races since then.
The timing company for the race, Mettle Events, will subtract Sowers’ place in line from the total number of runners to get a donation total. For Lawson and Palkovic, the number each pass will be added together, then also subtracted from the total number of runners, Amanda Corrigan wrote in a text message.
Palkovic remembered Alcorn’s kindness and drive to make the world better. “He was such a good person and a good friend, so it’s an honor for me to do anything in honor of him,” Palkovic said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.