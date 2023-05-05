Deputy 1st Class David Sowers
Deputy 1st Class David Sowers poses at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Friday. He holds an example of shirts that will be sold by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office during the Frederick Running Festival to help raise money for Special Olympics. Sowers will run in the half-marathon on Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Three local law enforcement officers taking part in Sunday’s Frederick Running Festival half marathon will look to chase down as many fellow runners as possible — all for charity.

Two members of the Frederick Police Department and one member of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are taking place in a charity run this weekend.

