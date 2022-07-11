A Frederick man died in a crash Sunday morning after veering off the road and hitting a tree head-on, police said.
William Francis Carter, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services took Carter to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, the release said.
Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said the autopsy is to see if there were any substances in his system.
According to the release, Carter was driving his 2015 Hyundai Sonata at 6:50 a.m. south on Md. 85, around Md. 28, near the Montgomery County line. The car left the roadway and hit a tree.
Wivell said the cause of the crash is under investigation.