Tree onto car

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter surveys the scene of a fatal crash on Friday. Carter said a man was killed when a tree fell on his car while he was driving west on Md. 77, west of Thurmont.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A man died Friday after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont, police say.

The crash happened at around noon on Friday.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel