A man driving a motorcycle died in a head-on crash late Wednesday on Md. 26, Maryland State Police said in a press release.
Joseph Franklin Carter, 39, of Keedysville, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a Jeep, the release said.
An initial investigation showed he was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Md. 26.
The driver of the Jeep, who was not named in the release, was transported to Frederick Health for "suspected minor injuries," the release said.
MSP said the collision occurred on Md. 26, just east of the Monocacy River.
Prior to the crash with the Jeep, the motorcycle was driving west in the eastbound lanes as well as crashing into the concrete curb and moving off the road, more than one witness reported, according to MSP.
The initial crashes occurred south of the intersection of Md. 194 and Md. 26, the release said.
After the initial crashes, the motorcycle continued traveling westbound and was struck by the Jeep, which was traveling eastbound, the release said.
The westbound and eastbound lanes of Md. 26 near the site of the crashes are separated by a grass median and, closer to the river, a concrete barrier.
Troopers with MSP received a report about the collision with another vehicle at about 10:57 p.m., the release said.
Md. 26 was closed for nearly three hours, according to MSP.