A Gwynn Oak man was flown to a local trauma center after a crash on Interstate 70 Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers responded to westbound I-70 near New Market around 4:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a state police news release.
A preliminary investigation found that a 2007 Volkswagen Passat driven by Henry Onamiye, 44, of Gwynn Oak, became disabled in the roadway.
Police said Onamiye got out of the vehicle and was standing in front of it when it was struck by a 2000 Ford F-450, after which the Volkswagen struck Onamiye.
He was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to the release.
The cause of the crash, which closed westbound I-70 for less than an hour, remained under investigation Saturday, police said.
