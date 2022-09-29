An Ijamsville man was ordered on Thursday to spend 12 years in prison on animal cruelty charges after he sexually abused a dog, authorities said.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Jason Paul Havelt, 44, to 39 years total in prison, then suspended 27 years, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

