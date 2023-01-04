A man was seriously injured when his car hit a utility pole in Walkersville, authorities say.
A possible medical event led to the crash, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message Wednesday.
At around 10:23 a.m., Fire and Rescue received the report of a vehicle that hit a utility pole on Woodsboro Pike, near the Calvary Assembly of God, Campbell wrote.
The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, she wrote.