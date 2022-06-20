The mayor of Frederick voiced his support for the transfer of a paramedic unit from the west end of Frederick to the north end.
Last week, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services clashed with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3666 over the decision to move an Advanced Life Support unit, called Medic 1, from the Montevue Lane location to the new Northgate Fire Station that’s opening Tuesday on Thomas Johnson Drive.
The union argued the move would lead to an increase "time to wait" after 911 calls for those in the west side of the city and would also exacerbate call volume.
DFRS refuted the claims, saying its data showed the move would better serve the larger area of Frederick while improving coverage in fast-growing areas in the city and maintaining standards for response time in the west end.
Mayor Michael O’Connor backed DFRS’ decision in an email.
“After speaking with the county executive and the county fire chief, I am confident emergency medical services will continue to be delivered to all City residents at the level they expect and deserve,” O’Connor wrote.
However, Alderman Ben MacShane had concerns about moving the ALS unit. He said that while the county provides services like fire and rescue, he represents families on the west side of Frederick and needs to advocate for them.
He said he was disappointed to see services being "cut" from the west end. The west end is a high-need area, he said, and one of the densest populations in the county. DFRS officials dispute the claim that service is being cut.
“It’s too common of a story that those neighborhoods get less attention than other parts of the county,” MacShane said.
DFRS said that with Medic 1 shifting, Medic 2, on North Market Street, will gain areas of responsibility in the west end, allowing DFRS to maintain the county standard of ALS deployment time of 8 to 12 minutes.
Alderwoman Katie Nash declined to comment because of her role with career firefighters. Nash is a lobbyist for the union.
Besides MacShane, the remainder of the aldermen did not respond to a request for comment.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner reassured residents that there is no reduction of service for the west end, and that DFRS will continue to provide high-level quality service to the residents of Frederick.
Additionally, Coe said the DFRS and Independent Hose Company, a volunteer fire company on Baughmans Lane, had conversation about implementing a trial program of a paramedic on an ambulance once paramedics are available.
Independent Hose and Medic 1 are 0.8 miles away from each other and are “first-due”, or expected to respond, to calls in the west end of the city.
Three years ago, Coe said, the county reached out to Independent Hose with the offer to house an ALS unit. The company refused, he said, since it didn't have space for the paramedic and a "chase car."
Coe said paramedics use chase cars to be more efficient. They can get to a scene quickly and assess the situation.
After they've treated an individual or are not needed, they can speed off to respond to the next emergency while the ambulance handles the rest.
"Chase cars are regionally placed for geographic coverage," Coe said.
A year ago, the conversation of an ALS unit rekindled. That was when both parties voiced interest in the pilot program, so the company could house a paramedic with the space it has. But the program couldn't happen without the transfer of Medic 1 to Northgate, Coe said.
Once moved to Northgate, Medic 1 will be renamed Medic 29.
While chase cars have a large geographic area of coverage, ambulances are limited to their area, Coe said. Putting a paramedic on an ambulance limits where the paramedic can respond.
By moving Medic 1 to Northgate, it expands the Medic 1 paramedic's geographic coverage and allows for the paramedic at Independent Hose to respond to that service area.
"Medic 29 has to exist to keep the ambulance centered in its service area," Coe said.
It was also during these conversations when Independent Hose mentioned an increase in funding for all volunteer companies that house an ALS unit.
In a press release June 15, the union said Independent Hose demanded additional funding for what companies currently got for ALS units.
Independent Hose Chief Brian Grossnickle said that wasn't true.
Currently, the county provides $2,500 a year for volunteer companies housing ALS units. Coe said Independent Hose was “comfortable” with a raise to $3,000 annually.
That higher amount was put in the budget, Coe said, and volunteer companies will begin to see that increase in funding starting July 1.
"Independent Hose never demanded money," Grossnickle said.
Local 3666 President Stephen Jones did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Grossnickle said Independent Hose has always had the goal to serve its community to their fullest and will continue to do so.
“Independent Hose has always strived for citizen safety,” he said.
Once a paramedic is placed at Independent Hose for the trial program, the company will also receive the $3,000 stipend.
