Drivers on Md. 180 in Frederick should expect some changes in the next few days, as the State Highway Administration prepares to open a new bridge.
The new eastbound bridge on Md. 180 over U.S.340/U.S. 15 is expected to open to vehicles during a traffic switch starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The $19 million project began in September 2019.
While the bridge is opening a month ahead of schedule, according to SHA, the overall project is expected to be finished in September.
Along with adding the new two-lane bridge, the project also included a second left-turn lane on Md. 180 at Solarex Court and a dedicated bike lane.
The existing bridge was named in 2016 for Marine Sgt. David James Smith, who died from injuries suffered in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
The section of Md. 180 where the work is being done is used by about 22,000 vehicles per day, according to SHA.
In 2017, a project to widen Md. 180 near Solarex Court added a 5-foot-wide paved bicycle and pedestrian path along westbound Md. 180 between Solarex Court and Ballenger Center Drive.
The work zone is near a city of Frederick project that includes a new intersection at a reconstructed Himes Avenue and Md. 180.
That project closed access to Md. 180 from Butterfly Lane, as part of the development of a new road network that will pass through the future Westside Regional Park.
