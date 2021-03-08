A paving project will affect a stretch of Md. 180 near Jefferson for several weeks, according to the State Highway Administration.
Crews will be milling and patching the road surface between U.S. 340 and the roundabout on Md. 17 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with Saturday work also possible.
The $660,000 project by contractor C.J. Miller, began Monday and is expected to be finished by May.
Flaggers, cones and signs will be used to alert drivers and guide them through the work zone.
