A bridge over the Monocacy River in southern Frederick County is close to reopening full time, after undergoing repairs since 2018.
A $9.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridge on Md. 28 that began in July 2018 is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks, according to State Highway Administration officials.
The bridge was built in 1931, and while safe to drive on, it was deemed structurally deficient in 2015 because of the condition of its deck.
The rehabilitation process involved replacing the bridge deck, installing a service road and repairing concrete bridge piers, among other work.
The bridge was closed on weekends while the work was done, as well as some longer closures. It had been limited to one lane of traffic for more than a year for a deck replacement and other work, before opening to two-way traffic in late April.
Only one more weekend closure is planned before the work is done, although no date has been set, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said.
Md. 28 runs from Point of Rocks into Montgomery County through the communities of Dickerson and Darnestown to Rockville.
That section of Md. 28 is used by about 9,300 vehicles per day.
(1) comment
This is just another of those project that takes an inordinate amount of time to complete. Why does absolutely everything in this county take forever to complete?
