A new bridge over Little Catoctin Creek on Md. 464 in southern Frederick County has been completed, reopening a road that has been closed since July.
As part of the $4.6 million project, a new bridge was built, along with two 11-foot-wide lanes and 5-foot shoulders for bicyclists, as well as stabilized the banks of Little Catoctin Creek to help prevent erosion, according to the State Highway Administration. The former bridge was originally built in 1933.
The road will still see occasional single-lane closures with flagging operations in June, as workers complete the finishing touches on the project, including construction of a stormwater management facility.
A temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Md. 180 and Olive School Road that helped guide traffic in the detour during the bridge’s closure will be removed next week, according to SHA.
That section of Md. 464 is used by about 3,700 vehicles per day.
