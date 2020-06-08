With about three weeks to go, a long-running construction project in Middletown’s downtown remains on schedule to be finished by the end of June.
The $16 million project that began in October 2016 remains on pace to be substantially complete by June 30, including paving and striping, State Highway Administration spokeswoman Sherry Christian said in an email Monday.
The SHA has extended the hours on the project, working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with further evening or Saturday hours possible as crews work to get the project done.
On Monday, crews began installing stamped concrete in the open channels on the south side of Main Street between Elm Street and Church Street. The SHA will notify individual businesses to provide the exact date when the work is expected to be done outside their property.
The latest work on the project has also included signal work at the intersection of Church and Main streets, including traffic signals and pedestrian push buttons. Once the new signals are working, the old signal poles and foundations will be removed.
The project has included building ADA-compliant sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, putting in pedestrian crosswalks and crossing signals at intersections, installing a new water line along Main Street, improving drainage with new inlets, pipes, and stormwater management ponds, putting in new lighting, and paving and striping along the 2-mile stretch of U.S. 40 Alternate between Ivy Hill Drive and Middletown Parkway.
(1) comment
$16 million and you still couldn't bury the power lines?
