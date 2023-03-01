Frederick County's Office of the Fire Marshal has determined that a propane grill caused a fire that destroyed a house in the Mill Island neighborhood in northern Frederick last month.
The grill was in the back of the house, Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Glenn Ruch said in an interview Tuesday. He said he did not know if the propane grill was leaking, but knew the cause was accidental.
The fire caused roughly $700,000 in damage, he said.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road for a report of a house fire.
Responders saw fire from the front right side of the house, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said the night of the fire.
As they walked around the house, they also saw fire in the back of the house. Some of the fire had spread to the house behind it, she said.
A woman who lived in the burning home had to be taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A man and a long-haired dachshund also lived in the home, and both were OK.
Fire and Rescue called for more equipment and people to the scene, Campbell said. About 75 firefighters responded.
It took about an hour and a half to put out the fire.
