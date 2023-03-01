Monocacy Ford Road Fire
A house fire on Monocacy Ford Road in north Frederick on Feb. 18 was ruled to be accidental.

 Staff file photo by Clara Niel

Frederick County's Office of the Fire Marshal has determined that a propane grill caused a fire that destroyed a house in the Mill Island neighborhood in northern Frederick last month.

The grill was in the back of the house, Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Glenn Ruch said in an interview Tuesday. He said he did not know if the propane grill was leaking, but knew the cause was accidental.

