A motorcyclist died in a head-on crash late Wednesday on Md. 26, police said.
Joseph Franklin Carter, 39, of Keedysville, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a Jeep, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
A motorcyclist died in a head-on crash late Wednesday on Md. 26, police said.
Joseph Franklin Carter, 39, of Keedysville, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a Jeep, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
Carter was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Md. 26, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, who was not named in the release, was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release.
State police said the crash occurred on Md. 26, just east of the Monocacy River.
Prior to the crash with the Jeep, the motorcycle was going west in the eastbound lanes and was crashing into the concrete curb and moving off the road, witnesses reported, according to police.
The initial crashes occurred south of the intersection of Md. 194 and Md. 26, the release said. After the initial crashes, the motorcycle continued west and was struck by the Jeep, which was traveling east.
The westbound and eastbound lanes of Md. 26 near the site of the crashes are separated by a grass median and, closer to the river, a concrete barrier.
State police received a report about the crash with another vehicle at about 10:57 p.m.
Md. 26 was closed for nearly three hours, according to state police.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Find Frederick's favorites, as voted by locals, at Frederick.HometownGuru.com. The best that Frederick has to offer, organized in handy Top 5 lists.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.