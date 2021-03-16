Work on a bridge that's affecting Mt. Tabor Road near Myersville should be done by April, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Mt. Tabor Road will have flagging operations to help guide drivers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as part of the work area.

The project began in September, when SHA closed a lane of eastbound I-70 over Mt. Tabor Road for emergency repairs to fix a puncture in the bridge deck.

Then in December, workers started making more permanent repairs to the bridge, including adding deck planking.

Crews returned to the work site this month, after it was paused because of cold weather.

The current work is being done on the bridge under eastbound I-70, and doesn't impact the interstate but only Mt. Tabor Road, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Tuesday.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

