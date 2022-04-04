Firefighters quickly doused a basement fire that threatened a multi-family dwelling in the 4300 block of Buckeystown Pike outside Frederick Monday.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched at about 4:15 p.m. to the two-story farmhouse that contains apartments, spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to Campbell.
Hose lines extended down Buckeystown Pike, which was shut down temporarily to traffic.
The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause, according to Campbell. One person was evaluated for medical care but not transported, she said. It was not immediately known if residents were displaced.
