The annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's memorial service in Emmitsburg going virtual will make the ceremony look a little different this year, but that's not the only reason it will be unique.
Michael Powers, a member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department who died while responding to a car crash in Unionville in June 2019, will be one of the firefighters honored — the first Frederick County firefighter to be recognized since Andrew Waybright died in 2002 while training at the fire academy, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial website.
Powers and 102 other firefighters nationwide will be recognized in a virtual ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Chip Jewell, president of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, knew Powers for nearly 50 years, and was responding to fire and emergency calls with him the day he died.
Jewell said he's disappointed the ceremony won't be held as usual, but was happy Powers was being recognized.
"It certainly means a lot to me personally and the Libertytown Fire Department … he was truly a lifetime dedicated volunteer," Jewell said.
Ron Siarnicki, who has been executive director of the foundation since 2001, said the ceremony will be held virtually this year, in order to alleviate safety concerns for those involved due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
The families and friends of firefighters still want those who lost their lives in 2019 to be recognized in a formal ceremony, however, Siarnicki added. He said next year's ceremony will honor two years worth of fallen firefighters, from 2019 and 2020.
"We wanted to ensure the 103 firefighters who we were scheduled to add to the memorial this year are recognized in some fashion," he said. "It was interesting, because when we talked to the families, they told us we don’t want to have a virtual memorial service because we want the chance to come to Emmitsburg to experience the program, with the candlelight on Saturday, and the memorial service on Sunday."
That event will be more of a TV-production style program versus a regular ceremony, Siarnicki said.
On Friday afternoon, local fire officials started to raise flags over the National Fallen Firefighters memorial, and then lowered them, and folded them. They will later be distributed to the families of those who died last year.
A news alert from Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith stated the United States and Maryland flags should be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Siarnicki called on local businesses, fire departments and residents to put up red lights outside their house Saturday night to honor the nation's fallen firefighters.
He added that the "ringing of the bells" will occur at 10 a.m. Sunday, another sign of support for the firefighters and the event.
During Sunday's event, residents across America will offer comments of appreciation for the nation's firefighters, he said.
"It's really a tribute of Americans who gave personal comments and video footage to say how they appreciate the life safety that firefighters give them, and the dangers of the job, and the sacrifices they make to protect our homes and properties and our lives," Siarnicki said. "And we have a few surprises in there, some faces that people might recognize on a national level."
He and Jewell said it's important that even though this year's event is virtual, that people understand the risks firefighters face every day.
"It’s critical that we do everything in our powers to ensure that these individuals are never forgotten and that their families know there is a grateful nation for the sacrifices they have made," Siarnicki said. "That’s part of what we’re all about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.