An occupant of a Sunday house fire in New Market was still hospitalized as of Monday morning, according to the county fire department.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 4:15 p.m. to the 6500 block of Twin Lake Drive, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) said in a news release. The first on scene reportedly saw fire showing from both floors of the home. Firefighters took an offensive attack, requested Rapid Intervention Dispatch and sought to confirm whether all occupants made it out.
As the blaze spread, firefighters switched to defensive tactics. Roughly 50 firefighters battled the fire for an hour before it went out, the release reads, and stayed another hour to knock hotspots and perform overhaul.
Two adults and two dogs exited prior to fire department arrival, and one adult was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with minor burns. She was still hospitalized as of Monday morning, DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced occupants.
Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and later released. The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause. The home sustained approximately $225,000 in damage, according to DFRS.
