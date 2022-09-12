As Bradley Gilbert drove over a railroad crossing near Thurmont on Monday afternoon, a train hit the back of the pickup truck he was driving.

Gilbert, 23, of Emmitsburg, was not injured.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“The railroad crossing has no lights, signs or gates. The track is lined with trees that partially obscure what a driver can see.” Well. Here’s a mother’s nightmare.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The trains don’t sound their horn as they approach an unguarded rail crossing? They can’t put at least a warning light at the crossing? That is crazy.

