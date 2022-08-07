A man died Sunday morning on Interstate 270 near Ijamsville after he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash, officials said.
Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from Maryland State Police said.
According to the release, a group of motorcycles were traveling north on I-270, north of Doctor Perry Road at around 9 a.m. when one of the motorcycles, a 2011 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, began to wobble, the release said.
The driver, identified as Thomas, lost control and the motorcycle crashed. He was ejected from the motorcycle, the release said.
Police don't know why the motorcycle began to lose control, according to the release.
The road was closed for roughly an hour, the release said.
